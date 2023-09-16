Ufone 4G launches end-to-end Digital Lifestyle Experience Shops to boost customer satisfaction

Ufone 4G has started transforming its flagship joint shops nationwide to Digital Lifestyle Experience Shops, aimed at delivering an end-to-end digital lifestyle experience to its customers. The joint shops are being equipped to provide a comprehensive suite of world-class services, including a wide range of handsets, internet devices, repair & maintenance, exclusive discount & value-added offers and more to help customers to fulfill their diverse digital needs conveniently under one roof.

Ufone 4G joined hands with multiple partners with leading digital products and services providers to bring about the single-window facility. Notable partners include Generation Next; the official distributor of Samsung products in Pakistan, electronics giant TCL, top-rated digital marketplace PriceOye, prominent distribution company Yellostone and gaming powerhouse Game Store. Chief Retail Sales Officer, Ufone 4G, Nauman Fakhar, inaugurated the first flagship Digital Lifestyle Experience Shop in Islamabad in the presence of officials from the partnering companies and PTCL Group.

The joint shops will bring these products and services within close access to a broader userbase, including female consumers, who often face challenges in purchasing and maintaining mobile phones and other digital products due to access issues or concerns related to device and data security. Now, they can conveniently access reliable repair and maintenance services, a vast assortment of digital products and services, and exciting discounts and value-added offers, such as a 50% discount on screen replacement of flagship Samsung sets. The new facility will boost customer satisfaction in line with Ufone 4G’s resolute commitment to customer-centricity.

Speaking at the event, Nauman Fakhar, Chief Retail Sales Officer, Ufone 4G, said,

“Ufone 4G is steadfast in its commitment to improving customer satisfaction. That is why, we have collaborated with the leading digital players to transform our flagship joint shops into Digital Lifestyle Experience hubs to bring our customers a uniquely enabling experience. These facilities will consolidate essential services under one roof, provide a unique customer experience with after sales and offer convenience to our customers, particularly female subscribers. I am grateful to our partners for helping us extend this comprehensive solution to revolutionize customer journeys.”

Ufone 4G is also offering monthly 10GB exclusive free data bundles for 3 months on the purchase of new handsets at these shops. Mobile phone users can check the latest range of gadgets and services, besides exploring finance and other service options provided by Ufone 4G to facilitate its customers at par with global standards. The new Digital Lifestyle Experience resonates with Ufone 4G’s customer-centric promise of ‘Tum Hi Tou Ho’.

