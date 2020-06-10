Ufone is the pioneer when it comes to launching a super card that provides befikri for a whole month. Just recently, the telecom operator has introduced a new addition to the super card family: Super Card Gold. Now users can enjoy UNLIMITED internet, Facebook and calls for the whole month in just Rs. 999. Isn’t it amazing? Previous, we used to run out of Internet and other network minutes and had to load another card before the month would have ended.

Ufone Introduces Super Card Gold for Just Rs. 999

Here are the details of the Ufone Super Card Gold:

Price Rs.999 Off-Net Minutes 300 U-U & PTCL Minutes Unlimited* Internet 5 GB + Unlimited** Facebook SMS Unlimited* Validity 30 Days To subscribe dial *900#

Source: Ufone

The off-net minutes are still not too much and company seriously need to do something about it as a card worth rs 1000 should have something more as well. Rest all the other incentives are fine.

Terms and Conditions:

Offers are valid for prepaid customers only

There is no additional tax or charges for Super Card Gold, Super Card Plus, Super Card, Mini Super Card, Super Minutes & Super Internet

All calls on PTCL Prefix are Free of Charge.

The validity of this card is 30 days

Calls made to voice buckets, shortcodes, UAN and NTC numbers are not included in this offer

Your SIM is your identity, only use SIMs issued through Biometric Verification – PTA

