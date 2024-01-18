UN Chief Urges Global Action Against Tech Giants Exploiting AI for Profits

In a stark warning, the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, has raised concerns about the unrestrained pursuit of profits from artificial intelligence (AI) by major tech giants. Speaking at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Guterres emphasized the urgent need for action to mitigate risks associated with the rapidly expanding AI sector.

Guterres drew parallels between the risks posed by AI and those of the climate crisis, asserting that each breakthrough in generative AI increases the potential for unintended consequences. He criticized the lack of a global strategy to address both challenges and urged the international community to take decisive action.

During his address, Guterres confronted representatives of the tech industry in the audience, calling on them to collaborate with governments in establishing safeguards for AI. He acknowledged the enormous potential of AI for sustainable development but highlighted a recent International Monetary Fund (IMF) report warning that AI is likely to exacerbate inequality.

Expressing concern, Guterres stated, “Powerful tech companies are already pursuing profits with a reckless disregard for human rights, personal privacy, and social impact.” While tech companies assert that they are implementing systems to prevent AI misuse, Guterres argued that more needs to be done. He emphasized the necessity for governments and international bodies to play a role in ensuring that AI is a force for good.

Guterres referred to the preliminary recommendations made by his advisory body on AI governance, stressing the need for risk management frameworks, monitoring, and mitigation of potential harms. He called for a systematic effort to enhance access to AI, bridging the digital divide and enabling developing economies to benefit from its vast potential.

At a separate event in Davos, OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, highlighted the increasing energy demands of AI, stating that an energy breakthrough is essential to meet future requirements. Altman expressed optimism about climate-friendly energy sources such as nuclear fusion, cheaper solar power, and storage.

Guterres also took the opportunity to criticize fossil fuel companies for hindering progress on climate change. He condemned the industry’s multimillion-dollar campaign to impede the phase-out of fossil fuels, emphasizing the inevitability of this transition. Guterres called for immediate action to ensure a just and equitable transition to renewable energy, asserting that the serious threats posed by climate change and unchecked AI development require urgent global strategies.

