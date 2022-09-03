Here’s why the foldable phones receive a backlash

Last year at this time, Samsung had just become the proud owner of a foldable phones, the Samsung Galaxy Flip3.

For those who are unfamiliar, this is a smartphone-sized device that folds in half.

We recognized that we would listen that it was the phone we’d been waiting for since the Motorola Razr clam shell of 2004 – finally, we’d a gadget that would fit back into my pocket.

Thirteen months later, the dream had come to an end. The “fold” line suddenly became drastically wider and turned silver a few days ago, the lower half of the screen turned green, the upper half became unresponsive, and an ominous black cloud began to grow across the screen.

There’s woe tale of one customer whose Flip 4 hardly survived five hours after buying that phone.

I’m not alone; there are plenty of individuals online who have had similar experiences. One Reddit user recently stated that their brand new gadget shattered after five hours.

Durability is critical to success.

In 2019, foldable phones were debuted to much enthusiasm. There was much industry speculation that this would be the device that would resurrect a stagnant smartphone industry, create a new buzz around handsets, and persuade people to upgrade, despite data indicating that they were holding on to their phones for longer, uninspired by homogeneous black rectangles.

RIP little Galaxy Flip3. I guess we hit our 200,000th fold in less than a year.

Top half of screen now totally borked pic.twitter.com/xB5oxefKA6 — Zoe Kleinman (@zsk) August 29, 2022

According to Samsung, the current iteration should be able to withstand 200,000 folds. I can’t verify that, and I’m a heavy phone user, but I doubt I opened mine that many times in the 13 months I owned it.

As for the “folding revolution,” Samsung claims to have sold over 10 million foldable phones by 2021, and there is undoubtedly an internet following for the gadgets. According to consumer data provider Statista, Apple sold more than 49 million iPhones in only three months that same year. As a result, folding handsets remain a relatively minor part of the multibillion-dollar smartphone business.

“I haven’t seen a lot of damaged foldables,” says Ben Wood of CCS Insight, “but at a time when [our data indicates] people in the UK are retaining their phones for four years or more, consumers are seeking for phones that last longer.”

“I’ve only ever seen those on TV!” said one woman who stopped me in a cafe to have a look. When I inquired whether she wanted one, she simply laughed.

In today’s world, a folding phone may appear to be a risky approach to a technology that millions rely on every day. I’ve returned to a low-cost Android until I think out my next move, although I’m not sure I’ve given up on foldables entirely.