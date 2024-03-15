In December 2023, Vivo debuted the Vivo V30 Lite globally. It was followed by the launch of the Vivo V30 and V30 Pro in different markets. Currently, the brand seems poised to unveil its latest V30 series smartphones. Recently, the upcoming Vivo V30e was spotted on Geekbench, sporting the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset. Additionally, reports suggest that the Vivo V30 SE 5G has now obtained certification approval from relevant platforms.

The FCC certification platform recently listed a new Vivo smartphone identified by model number V2349. This particular device was previously identified as the Vivo V30 SE 5G in listings on the Google Play Supported Devices list and Bluetooth SIG databases. According to information from the FCC certification, the Vivo V30 SE 5G will come equipped with connectivity options including dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, and Bluetooth (5.0).

Additionally, the certification reveals details such as the battery model number being BA48 and support for power adapters with model numbers V440L0A0-EU and V440L0A0-US. As per the UL Demko certification, the Vivo V30 SE 5G is listed with a 4,900mAh (rated value) battery, suggesting a likely typical capacity of 5,000mAh. Additionally, the certification confirms that the accompanying charger supports 44W fast charging.

However, further specifications of the smartphone are still undisclosed. Vivo has scheduled an event for March 26 in China, during which they plan to unveil several new devices, including foldable phones like the Vivo X Fold 3 and X Fold 3 Pro, as well as the Vivo Pad 3 tablet. However, it’s uncertain whether these devices will also be launched in markets outside of China.