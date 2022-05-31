Vivo has gained immense popularity in Pakistan because the company offers high-quality devices with an intuitive interface at a reasonable price. Due to this, it has experienced phenomenal development in terms of brand share in the Pakistani market (units). It’s quite evident from the graph we have mentioned below.

Vivo Retains its Position as the Most Selling Smartphone Brand in Pakistan

If we look at the last 5 quarters (as you can see in the aforementioned graph), vivo has been dominating the Pakistani market. However, in Q1 of 2022, it has seen a minor decline owing to the overall decrease in smartphone purchases. Apart from vivo, tech giant Samsung seems to be making a comeback in terms of market share. It has witnessed a 15% increase since Q3 of 2021.

The credit behind vivo’s exceptional performance in the last one year or so goes to its latest product line-up, which includes the X, V, and Y series. Furthermore, Vivo retained its tremendous momentum by focusing on smart gadgets and intelligent services. According to Counterpoint Research, vivo had a 22 percent market share in China’s smartphone industry in 2021. With its global expansion, vivo today has a sales network that spans in more than 60 countries and regions, with more than 400 million users globally.

Moreover, vivo’s understanding of local cultures, allows it to expand to more markets and improve its global position globally. This is the thing that makes a significant difference between vivo and other brands.

