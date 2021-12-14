vivo has launched the S10 and S10 Pro in July and followed up with the S10e in October. Now, the company announced it will further expand the S lineup by introducing the S12 series. vivo has revealed the launch date of the S12 series which is December 22. vivo will also launch the Watch 2 at that event too.

The S12 series will include a vanilla and a Pro version. The company posted a teaser on Weibo, which hints at triple rear cameras and curved screens. It also confirms that the phone will be available in a gold colour option.

vivo S12 Series and Watch 2’s Launch Date Revealed

See Also: vivo Announces Y55s 5G with its Biggest Battery Ever

Additionally, the phone will have flat edges and a notched display. There are also three cameras on the back including a 108MP primary unit. Previously leaked pictures of the vivo S12 Pro revealed a curved screen and an in-display fingerprint reader.

The banner also reveals that the S12 series will come with the Dimensity 1200 SoC, Game Boost Mode, and a 50MP dual camera on the front.

On the other hand, the company also revealed the poster of vivo Watch 2. It will come with long battery life and independent communication (machine translated from Chinese), which could be a hint at eSIM support. Other features include heart-rate monitoring, a step counter, and in-built GPS on the smartwatch.

With the launch event just over a week away, you can expect to hear more about the S12 series and Watch 2 in the lead-up to the official unveiling.

Check Also: The All-Rounder vivo X70 Pro — Winning Hearts with Premium Features