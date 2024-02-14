The recent Bluetooth SIG certification hinted at the imminent launch of the Vivo V30 Pro. Now, the device has appeared on the Geekbench database. It showcases its performance with the powerful Dimensity 8200 chipset. It seems that the Dimensity 8200 chipset is indeed the one used in the Vivo V30 Pro. While it was initially rumored to be based on the Vivo S18 Pro, which features the more potent Dimensity 9200+, the V30 Pro opts for the Dimensity 8200.

Vivo V30 Pro Geekbench Scores

It’s premature to analyze the benchmark scores since they exhibit considerable variance even with just two entries in the database. One entry shows scores of 1,045 for single-core and 3,637 for multi-core, while the other records 1,223 for single-core and 3,784 for multi-core. The latter set aligns more closely with the anticipated performance of the Dimensity 8200 chipset.

The Vivo V30 Pro smartphone recently appeared in the Geekbench database. The Dimensity 8200 chipset is known for its performance, although benchmark scores can vary. The Vivo V30 Pro is reported to have 12GB of RAM and run on the Android 14 operating system. Additionally, it highlights that Vivo has previously released smartphones with the Dimensity 8200 chipset, such as the V27 Pro and V29 Pro.

The comparison between the Vivo V30 and the S18 models reveals several differences, such as the camera setup. For instance, the V30 boasts a 50MP ultra-wide camera, unlike the 8MP ultra-wide camera found in the S18. Similarly, the V30 Lite is expected to have further deviations from the S18e model. Given these distinctions, it’s likely that the V30 Pro will feature more variations from the S18 Pro beyond just the chipset.