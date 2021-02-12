Vivo Will Introduce Folding Style Phone with New Concept

The future of smartphones is seen in Foldable. But, yet, no other manufacturers have launched such devices apart from Samsung and Lenovo-owned Motorola. this year we hope to see more in foldable style. Hence, we have been seeing multiple patents regarding foldable smartphones in the past few months like this new Vivo one.

LetsGoDigital states that Vivo Mobile Communications presented a model patent at the end of August 2020 to the CNIPA (China National Administration of Intellectual Property). On 12 February 2021, this patent is approved and published.

Also Read: Vivo V20 SE Full Review- A Real Photography King with 32MP Selfie Camera

This folding smartphone-style is unique from any other one. Either foldable smartphones usually fold out like a tablet or they feature old-school clamshell.

A very unique long show panel that folds into the bottom of this foldable phone design by Vivo. Therefore, in the folded state it looks like a normal phone. The screen is however long and looks odd in the unfolded mode.

In addition, a Penta-camera area is placed in the back of the unit, which also has a periscope zoom and a special LED flash module. It is important to note that only one physical key is located at the top (the power button might be) and there are also no ports. This phone will also be charged wirelessly.

This being said, the only advantage that we can understand from this Vivo patent is that it is slimmer than commercially available foldable. It can also be helpful as a host for the five cameras for bloggers. We do not expect Vivo is going to launch a mobile phone with this design in the market or not. We need to wait for more details.Vivo

You may be also interested in: Vivo Will Manufacture Smartphones with First-Ever “Made In Pakistan” Tag