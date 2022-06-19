Vivo works on X80 Lite, might launch alongside X80 Pro+

Many companies are developing smartphones with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC appears to be Qualcomm’s most successful mid-year CPU release in years. Vivo is reportedly planning a smartphone with this chipset, the Vivo X80 Pro+. The same feature is also available in the standard X80, but it is unclear whether it will be extended to the upcoming Vivo X80 Lite as well.

At the moment, nothing else is known. Vivo typically uses its flagship phone series to highlight its flagship features, which in the X series have typically been the cameras. Vivo, for example, offers features such as 360-degree horizon level stabilisation and cinematic video bokeh in the recently launched X80 Pro.

Furthermore, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC is expected to power the Vivo X80 Pro+. The device is expected to have a 6.78-inch LTPO (2.0) display with QHD+ native resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The Vivo X80 Pro+ is said to have Zeiss-tuned cameras for imaging. Similarly, the Lite version could include Zeiss-tuned cameras. According to rumours, the Pro+ model will have a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 50MP telephoto camera, and a 48MP sensor.

It is unclear how many of these features will be carried over to the Vivo X80 Lite. The latter would be the flagship X series’ initial offering.