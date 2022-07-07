Images speak a thousand words, giving us the ability to capture a moment and freeze it in time, reminding us about a memory we can reminisce about in the future with our family and friends. To collect these beautiful and priceless memories, one must know the best ways and tools to do so, in order to preserve a moment with the clarity that does justice to how priceless our moments are.

vivo understands this and values the importance of these moments, which is why it believes in making sure to provide its audience with the best. The brand has talked about its camera-centric innovations for a while now and with the recently launched X series device, vivo has successfully established its superiority in professional smartphone imaging.

vivo’s X80 is not only an epitome of an elevated imaging experience but also claims to understand our lives because of its “Stories. Redefined.” theme. It gained some excellent reviews over time, and here’s what Fahad Hanif, a leading professional photographer, and videographer has to say.

Fahad Hanif is a master in street photography. He has captured the most beautiful pictures, promoting the beauty his country, Pakistan has to offer. From monuments to the people here, he captures it all. He is an avid street photographer who makes use of multiple smartphone features to produce that one picture-perfect moment.

He recently got his hands on the vivo X80. Truly in awe of the camera system, Fahad shared his experience of using vivo X80.

“So, I have been using vivo X80 for almost a month now, and the experience has been exceptional! I’m so in love with the low light camera feature, portraits, battery capacity, and how can I forget the sleek design of the phone” said Fahad when asked about his experience with the vivo X80.

He goes on to add, “If you like clicking pictures from your phone, X80 is the perfect smartphone for you”. The phone’s features go beyond the unmatched mobile photography experience. For the first time, X80 has launched to offer cinematic-style video modes in collaboration with ZEISS. The ZEISS cinematic video bokeh feature creates oval flares in film-standard 2.39:1 aspect ratio, creating a widescreen cinematic lens effect that can capture highly aesthetic and expressive videos.

Considering how our youth has a soft spot for selfies and self-portraits, we asked Fahad how the X80 faired in that department. To this, he said, “It works wonders as the front camera features a high-resolution 50MP AF Portrait Selfie, achieving significantly higher sharpness in good lighting conditions”.

The setup uses an exclusively customized JNV sensor with ISOCELL 3.0 and AI HD Portrait algorithm to improve light sensitivity and color fidelity, bringing stunning details and colors to each portrait. With a 50MP main camera supported by an IMX866 RGBW Ultra-Sensing Sensor, X80 captures more light and delivers images in greater detail. It is your trustworthy companion for shooting show-stopping photos and videos at night.

Fahad also revealed his favorite attributes of the device and said, “Okay! So, the first thing that comes to my mind for sure is elegance and class, other than excellent camera performance. I really like the sleek design of the phone in addition to the 4500mAh battery. It is equipped with upgraded 80W FlashCharge, making sure that the exhilarating experience does not stop.”

He ended by saying “I would say X80 is a perfect visual storyteller itself.” Tying into the idea of capturing moments with the intent of telling a story without saying much about it. vivo believes in capturing moments true to what one would make of them visually if they were to be present there.

Living vicariously through images. X80 is available in two amazing, classy colors — Cosmic Black and Urban Blue. Get your hands on one today.

