vivo X80 VS Samsung Galaxy S22 — How to Choose a Leading Camera Smartphone?

vivo, a global leader in the smartphone industry has just launched its latest addition to the X Series, the vivo X80. This masterpiece of a smartphone is the ultimate photography smartphone the world has ever seen. The culmination of ZEISS and vivo technology has created a professional level imaging and camera technology. This device flaunts features and specs that go beyond industry benchmarks to give a new standard to the smartphone photography industry.

To prove the superiority of X80, let’s compare this device with Samsung’s latest flagship, the Galaxy S22 in various parameters and scenarios.

Specifications, Features and Price

The X80 flaunts a superior display with 6.78’FHD Screen. Whereas the Galaxy S22 features a 6.1’FHD AMOLED Screen. A bigger display is ground for better visuals and experience. When comparing the front camera specs of both the smartphones, we see that the X80 has a more advanced front camera with 32MP while on the other hand, the Galaxy S22 offers just a 10MP front camera. After all, the camera features and performance are the X80’s home ground. Moreover, when we look at the battery comparison of both devices, the X80 dons a 4500mAh battery with 80W FlashCharge while the S22 features a 3700mAh battery with 25W fast charge. It goes without saying that X80 features a superior battery capabilities while in turn offers a better and long-lasting experience to its users.

Talking more about the capabilities of the X80, the phone offers more than just power, it offers the vivo V1+ Chip that is built on vivo’s technology and experience. The chip elevates the imaging, gaming, and visual capabilities of the device to a whole new level. ZEISS being a partner of vivo in innovation and technology for this device, gives this phone a better standing technology and features.

That’s not all, the X80 is a device that is priced at Rs. 159,999 whereas the S22 is priced at Rs. 184,999. So, the users get a better performing device with superior features at a lower cost.

Camera Performance based on different aspects

Color:

vivo X80 Samsung Galaxy S22

When comparing the color style and standard of pictures taken by both the devices, we can see the difference very clearly. The overall while balance of pictures taken by the X80 is on the warmer side and is pleasant to the eye without any hindrance. Whereas the pictures taken by the S22 have a white balance on the cool side with low saturation when taking pictures outdoor and a reddish color tone when taking pictures indoor.

Brightness:

vivo X80 Samsung Galaxy S22

Looking at the brightness in the pictures captured by both the devices, the high dynamic range of S22 is on the lower end with the face of the subject being dark and the highlight area is overexposed in backlit portraits. On the other hand, the X80 performs better in high dynamic range performance with enough light on the face of the subject in the same scenario.

The contrast level of the X80 is overall better with S22 having high contrast with dark shadows.

The brightness of the pictures taken with the Galaxy S22 has low brightness in scenarios with high overall brightness while the X80 has a better overall exposure.

Furthermore, when we examine the hue and skin tones of images captured by the X80, we find that the images meet industry requirements for skin tone. X80 also provides its users with greater overall beautifying levels.

In conclusion, the X80 speaks for itself. The X80 can boast about its dominance in the smartphone camera industry with proof and pride. The ZEISS and vivo partnership is clearly a challenge for other brands that want to dominate this industry as year after year, this partnership has given rise to a smartphone that comes and thrashes the various industry standards and sets new records for everyone. Overall, X80 is a superior smartphone at a lower price than the Galaxy S22. Users can now go for this device without any hesitation.