Taking photographs has become a norm in the modern world. People of all ages tend to capture memories with their loved ones or post them on social media platforms. This is the reason smartphone manufacturers are focusing on the camera setups of the phones and improve them with all new modifications. The expensive smartphones are normally equipped with better camera setups. So people who are fond of photography normally buy phones above the 60k price tag. However, not all people have such a huge budget for purchasing a smartphone. So for those individuals who have a budget of around 20k-30k for buying a phone, we are going to mention a list of best camera mobile phones under PKR 20000 & 30000.

Best Camera Mobile phones under PKR 20000 & 30000

Best camera phones under PKR 30000

1) Redmi 10:

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has topped the chart in one of our lists again. The company never compromises on quality and releases phones in all price segments. Now moving towards the camera of the Redmi 10, the device is equipped with a quad-camera setup with Samsung’s brand new ISOCEL JN1 50MP sensor as the main camera. The main sensor measures 1/2.76″ in size and is built on the basis of ISOCELL 2.0 technology. Furthermore, the main camera is accompanied by the 8MP ultrawide lens offering an f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree field of view. Now if we talk about the macro lens, it has a resolution of 2 MP along with a depth sensor of 2 MP as well. The other features of the camera include HDR, panorama, and LED flash. The rear camera allows you to record video in [email protected] We can say probably Redmi 10 is the best Xiaomi camera phone under 20000.

If we talk about the selfie camera of the smartphone, there is an 8 MP (wide) selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.0. You can record the video in [email protected] To complete the camera, there is 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage so you can save huge bulk of photos and videos.

2) Samsung A12:

Samsung always upholds the legacy of its brand and releases smartphones with good camera quality. The A12 is a Samsung phone which you can buy under the 30k price range. The smartphone is equipped with a Quad Camera setup with a main lens of 48 MP as the wide lens. It has an aperture of f/2.0. Adding to the main lens, there is a 5 MP ultrawide lens with an aperture of f/2.2 and 123, followed by a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. You can record the video in [email protected] The other features include LED flash, HDR, and panorama. It can be regarded as a good Samsung budget camera mobile phone.

Moving towards the selfie camera, the Samsung A12 is packed with an 8 MP front camera with an aperture of f/2.2. You can record the video in [email protected] Furthermore, you get 64 GB internal storage with an option of a microSD card for saving loads of photos.

3) Realme Narzo 30:

Under the 30k price bracket, Realme has a good phone to offer as well, the Narzo 30. Well, its camera can’t compete with the top 2 but still, it’s a good choice and especially for realme lovers. The smartphone is packed with a triple camera setup. There is a wide main camera with a resolution of 48 MP and an aperture of f/1.8. Besides the main lens, there is a macro and a depth lens with a resolution of 2 MP each. Some other features of the rear camera include LED flash, HDR, and panorama. You can make the video in [email protected], and in [email protected]/60/120fps. This is the sole reason the Nazro 30 has found a place in the best camera smartphones under 30000.

For selfie lovers, there is a 16 MP (wide) camera with an aperture of f/2.1. Other features include HDR and panorama and you can record the video in [email protected]/120fps. Narzo 30 is the best selfie camera phone in the list.

Best camera Mobile phones under PKR 20000

1) Nokia G10:

Since the advent of smartphones, the once-thriving Finnish company Nokia has been facing a decline. But in recent times, the company has gradually started to launch smartphones in the budget category with good specs and excellent build quality. Under the 20k price tag, the Nokia G10 has the best camera setup with a high-quality lens. In the Nokia G10, there is a triple camera setup. A 13 MP (wide) main lens is offered along with a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. The other features of the Nokia G10 include LED flash, HDR, and panorama. You can record the video in [email protected] The G10 is the best camera phone under 20000.

If we talk about the selfie camera, there is an 8 MP wide front camera embedded in a dewdrop. The camera provides a resolution of [email protected]

2) Xiaomi Redmi 9c:

As I discussed earlier, the Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi launches smartphones in all price categories. Under the 20k price tag, the company is offering the Redmi 9c. The smartphone is equipped with a Triple camera setup. The 13 MP (wide) camera acts as the main lens with an aperture of f/2.2. The main camera is accompanied by a 2 MP depth sensor and 2 MP macro lens with the same aperture of f/2.4. Likewise, the other features include HDR and an LED flash. You can record the video in [email protected]

Moving towards the selfie camera of the smartphone, it is equipped with a 5MP front camera with an aperture of f/2.2. The HDR feature is also available for the selfie camera as well. Furthermore, you can record the video in [email protected]

3) Vivo Y12s:

Last but not the least, we have the Vivo Y12s. Vivo has made a lot of ground in the smartphone market because of rendering quality mobile phones. The Vivo Y12s is available under the 20k bracket. The Y12s comes with a Dual camera setup. There is a 13 MP (wide) main camera with an aperture of f/2.2. A 2 MP depth camera is completing the main camera with an aperture of f/2.4. You can record the video in [email protected] The other features include LED flash and panorama.

For selfie lovers, there is an 8 MP front camera with an aperture of f/1.8. Furthermore, you can record the video in [email protected] There is 32 GB internal storage with an option of a microSD card so you can save loads of photos and videos.

If you want to know more about smartphones under different price ranges, you can visit the following links: