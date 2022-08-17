vivo keeps on introducing new smartphones keeping in mind the basic needs of its users. vivo has just announced Y15C in the Pakistani market. But it seems like the company is soon going to bring two more affordable phones to the market. The Chinese company is working on vivo Y22s and Y16. Both smartphones have appeared in a promo poster. The poster reveals all the key specs of vivo Y22s and Y16. Let’s have a look.

vivo Y22s and Y16 Specs Revealed Through a Promo Poster

First of all, vivo Y22s will come with a 90Hz refresh rate with Snapdragon 680 chipset. Moreover, the phone will come with 8GB of RAM with 8GB of virtual RAM. Not only this but the phone will have a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging support. The phone is going to be IP54 certified for dust and water ingress protection. Moreover, it will have a 50 MP main rear camera, a 2 MP decorative sensor, and an 8 MP selfie shooter.

On the other hand, vivo Y16 seems to be a low-end smartphone with some downgraded specs as compared to Y22s. vivo Y16 will have a 13 MP main camera with a 2 MP sensor. It will feature 4GB of RAM along with 1GB of Virtual RAM. This phone will also have a 5,000 mAh battery but the charging capacity is low. vivo Y16 will support 10W charging.

Additionally, Y16 will be available in black and gold colour. Whereas, the Y22s will be available in green and blue colours. According to previous reports, the Y16 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. It should also sport a fingerprint sensor and 64GB of storage.

The company is planning to launch these phones in Vietnam first. We are not sure whether these phones will be available in other markets or not.

