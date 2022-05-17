Want to Recover Your Hacked Facebook Account? Here is How

Everyday we hear news of hacked Facebook account and family, friends or private pictures being leaked or being misused. Nowadays, we cannot stop people from using these apps, but we can make our accounts more secure by following the steps discussed.

Nowadays, everyone irrespective of their age has a complete different and separate world of their own over the many social interacting platforms. Facebook is the pioneer and most extensively used such social platform. People share more openly over these platforms than in the real-life face to face interactions. People are pouring their whole life happenings over these platforms. As people are becoming more dependent over these such app, their privacy is more vulnerable.

The only one way for someone to get access to someone else’s account is that either someone has guessed your password or used their extensive hacking skills to get login to your account. Whatever the case, you can know if your account is hacked or not.

In Facebook’s own words you should be alarmed if your account name, birthday or email or password is changed. Suspicious activities have taken place that you haven’t done like friends requests are sent to people you do not know, post, ads or messages are sent are that you are unaware of.

First thing first, after you figure that your account has been compromised.

Go to “Settings and Privacy”

Select “Password and Security”

Click on “Change Password” (You should be remembering your old/previous password.)

On the same page “Password and Security”, check and click on the title “Where You’re Logged in.” If a device that doesn’t belong to you, is in the list remove it immediately. Your account will be removed from that system.

Click on Suspicious log in

Select Secure Account

Follow the steps that Facebook will direct as you proceed to secure your account.

Furthermore, you can also get in touch with Facebook through the support page.

Go to the Password and Security page

Click on “Get Help”

Then report that your account has been hacked.

Now a new scenario, if the hacker has logged you out of your Facebook account go to Facebook.com/hacked.

Facebook will ask you to enter your phone number that is linked to your Facebook account. The number that you enter if matches with your registered number, Facebook will assist you to regain access to your Facebook account.

The world has changed. Everything is at a click. Nearly everything has shifted to the virtual online world. These days one can have to be extra vigilant to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe from such mishaps.

