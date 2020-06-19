Wave Good Bye to Google’s Photos subscription service

Google Photos subscription, a service that allows users to print photos for free will be suspended from now on. The company revealed that currently, subscribers can print up to 10 photos for just $8 per month. Nevertheless, in just a span of four-month, the company has realized that it is not ready to provide this service to people for primetime.

Google is shutting down its Photos subscription service

Now Google is sending emails to subscribers to inform them about the shutting down of this service by the end of this month. Here’s what company wrote:

“We are writing to let you know that we are ending the monthly photo prints trial program as of June 30, 2020, in order to make improvements based on your feedback. Although we will be ending the trial program, we hope that you have experienced some joy from the prints you received along the way.”

The users who had to receive a monthly review email before June 25, 2020, will receive monthly print however after that the services will be fully terminated. However, from an email that Google has done to subscribers, it seems these services will come back with certain amendments. This all depends on how fast the engineer will be able to improve service based on the feedback of users.

Only time will tell whether it is Goodbye or see you soon from the company.

Also Read: Three Google Apps on Android are Getting Dark Mode