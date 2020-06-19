Three Google Apps on Android are Getting Dark Mode

Most of the mobile apps by Google have received dark themes, but some of its apps are still standing in the queue and waiting for their turn to get the dark mode. Yes, Docs, Sheets, and Slides are among those apps that didn’t receive a proper dark mode yet.

According to 9to5google:

that’s about to change in the not-so-distant future. After decompiling the latest version of these apps that Google recently uploaded to the Play Store, they have discovered traces of a dark theme that hasn’t been enabled in the apps.

The code lines show that Google is preparing to add dark mode to Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

<string name=”dark_doclist_promo_title”>Notice anything different?</string>

<string name=”dark_doclist_promo_desc”>Welcome to %1$s in dark mode. Easier on the eyes at night. Easier on the battery during the day. %2$s</string>

<string name=”dark_doclist_promo_switch_back_instructions”>To switch back to light mode, go to %1$s%2$s > %3$s > %4$s%5$s.</string>

<string name=”dark_canvas_promo_title”>Your %1$s is in dark mode</string>

<string name=”dark_canvas_promo_desc”>The dark mode canvas automatically adjusts your content to fit the dark theme. If you ever want to preview your %1$s in the light theme, go to the%2$s%3$smenu > %4$s%5$s. %6$s</string>

<string name=”dark_canvas_promo_always_light_instructions”>To always use light mode, go to %1$sthe %2$s home screen > %3$s > %4$s > %5$s%6$s.</string>

This “doclist” theme will be appear in Docs, Sheets, and Slides. A few weeks ago, another report also claimed that these apps are going to get the dark mode.

