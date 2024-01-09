WhatsApp Business Users Will Soon Be Able To Subscribe to Meta Verified

WhatsApp has stepped up the Android user experience with a brand-new feature called Meta Verified. This latest beta update from WhatsApp introduces the option for businesses to subscribe to Meta Verified, a move aimed at building trust with customers. As of now, this feature is in its early stages, accessible only to select beta testers. However, the plan is to roll it out to all users in the near future.

This update comes with its distinct identification build number, tagged as v2.24.1.21. For those keen on trying out this update, it’s conveniently available through the Google Play Beta Program since it’s currently in beta.

What’s changing with this update? The update introduces new settings within the app settings, allowing businesses to opt into Meta Verified. This subscription grants businesses a verified badge, replacing the previous WhatsApp Premium subscription. Notably, this new subscription will retain some elements from WhatsApp Premium, such as the ability to have a custom business link and connect up to 10 devices.

However, it’s important to mention that these features will now be part of the Meta Verified subscription, exclusively accessible to businesses.

The verified badge isn’t just a cosmetic change; it’s a key identifier separating authentic channels from potential impersonators. Subscribing businesses will prominently display the verified badge on their business profile, asserting their legitimacy, a move emphasized by Mark Zuckerberg himself.

The Meta Verified Subscription for Businesses feature is currently under development. However, the brand is expected to make this feature widely available very soon. In the meantime, those interested can easily access this feature through the Google Play Beta Program.

