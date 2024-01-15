WhatsApp is currently testing a new feature called poll sharing. It’s one step closer to being officially launched for the public. This feature is currently in the beta phase. A small group of users is testing it to find and address any potential problems before a wider release.

The poll-sharing feature allows users to create and share polls in WhatsApp channels. A channel in this context is a group or space where people with shared interests can communicate. This new functionality was recently discovered in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android, and now it’s making its way to the iOS version.

In the latest update of WhatsApp beta for iOS (version 24.1.10.76), which is available through the TestFlight app for early adopters, users can find the option to share polls in channels. However, there’s a requirement: you need to be the owner of the channel to utilize this feature. Channel owners can create polls and share them within their channels.

The poll-sharing feature offers flexibility, allowing creators to choose different options for their polls. For instance, if a poll is designed to gather opinions where only one answer is needed, creators can disable certain options.

One important aspect of the polls is that the votes remain anonymous. Even though channel members can see the total number of votes, they won’t know which specific option each member voted for. This ensures privacy and encourages honest participation.

As of now, only a limited number of channel owners have access to the poll-sharing option within their channels. While the feature is in beta testing, it’s expected to gradually expand to more early adopters. However, it might take some time before WhatsApp decides to make it available to all users.

This new feature is seen as a valuable addition to WhatsApp channels. It provides a means for users to engage their audience through polls and gather feedback effectively.