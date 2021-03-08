WhatsApp Disappearing Messages Saga Causes Confusion Among Users

WhatsApp keeps on launching new features making the platform easier and interesting for users. However, sometimes leaksters leak some information that only causes confusion among users. During the weekend, the internet was flooded with posts regarding WhatsApp Disappearing Messages Feature. It was revealed that WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will make messages to disappear after 24 hours automatically.

This news was announced by the most reliable leaker WABetaInfo on Saturday.

WhatsApp is testing the ability to set messages to disappear after 24 hours. — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 6, 2021

Sometimes the most reliable leaksters are not reliable and cause havoc on the internet with fake or incomplete news. While users started sharing and retweeting this tweet, many users were of the opinion that WhatsApp has already launched this feature which makes messages disappear in seven days. While this news went viral on the internet, WhatsApp came forward to tackle the misinformation.

WhatsApp tweeted:

To avoid misinformation, WhatsApp already supports disappearing messages since a few months: check out Contact/Group Info.”

The company also added that WhatsApp disappearing messages feature is enabled when a user opts for it. WABeta Info also took to Instagram to clear the fiasco caused by its tweet.

To avoid misinformation, WhatsApp already supports disappearing messages since a few months: check out Contact/Group Info. If you enable this feature, messages disappear after 7 days.

WhatsApp is currently testing a different expiration now and this test is under development. https://t.co/sIxCPoYXEu — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 6, 2021

Now we are clear that WhatsApp is testing a different expiration for this feature and it is under development so soon we will be able to get it on our devices. Moreover, it gives us a lesson that it’s important to check if the news is authentic or not before sharing it with more platforms and people.

Also Read: Whatsapp is Testing “Disappearing Photos” Feature Similar to Instagram