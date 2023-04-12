Soon after rolling out the companion mode for Beta testers, WhatsApp started working on another demanding feature. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on the expiring groups feature. This feature will give users the freedom to clean up the group by setting an expiration date. The feature is still in development on WhatsApp beta for iOS and Android.
As you can see in this screenshot, it is possible to choose different expiring options for your groups, when the feature will be released in a future update. It’s important to note that the expiration of the group only happens on our end, as we are the ones setting the expiration date.
WhatsApp to Soon Launch Expiring Groups Feature
No doubt, this feature will offer an effective solution to a common problem where groups become disorganized and lose relevance over time. In addition, it provides users with a useful storage tool for managing groups over time and saving space. Particularly for those groups created temporarily for specific events.
The ability to choose the expiration for your WhatsApp groups is under development and it will be released in a future update of WhatsApp.
On the other hand, WhatsApp is working on a handful of exciting features. WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will let you share your WhatsApp status directly with Facebook. Similarly, the company is working on a “Lock Chat” feature to make your chats more private.
