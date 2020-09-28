WhatsApp ‘Expiring Media’ Feature to Delete Photos, Videos is in Testing Phase

WhatsApp Messenger is a FREE messaging app available for Android and other smartphones. Now WhatsApp has released a new update by Google Play Beta Program, that bringing the version 2.20.201.6. WhatsApp is seen working on a new feature called Expiring Media that would make media files such as images, videos, and GIFs sent to the recipient’s phone disappear once the recipient leaves the chat.

The new development appears to be an extension to the Expiring Messages feature that is in the works by the instant messaging app for some time. With Expiring Media, WhatsApp users would be able to send photos and videos on a temporary basis. The new feature is yet to be a part of WhatsApp beta releases. According to Wabetainfo, this feature is currently accessible for the beta tester and there is a new button called “view once” that will allow users to use this feature.

Media Content – Photos, Videos will be Deleted Once Viewed

WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo has shared a few screenshots showing the feature in action. One of the screenshots shows that the feature would be available for access through a dedicated timer button. Users need to tap that button after adding media to their chats. This will enable the expiration for the selected media content, as suggested by another screenshot

The Expiring Media feature of WhatsApp seems quite similar to how Instagram allows users to send a disappearing photo or video as a direct message on its platform. Instagram also lets users send disappearing media files in group messages. However, WhatsApp is yet to be seen working on a similar experience for group users.

Last month, a WhatsApp beta release for Android was spotted carrying some evidence of the Expiring Messages feature that would let users send messages that would disappear from the chat after seven days. A screenshot shared in reference to the development suggested that in addition to chats, media would expire in the chat using the Expiring Messages feature, but some photos or videos might be previously saved before the expiration.

Overall, there is no confirmation about the rollout of the expiring media feature but it may soon be released for public WhatsApp users.WABetaInfo mentions that the new feature is in development for Android users at the initial stage, though it would eventually be provided to both Android and iPhone users.

WhatsApp hasn’t provided any details neither about Expiring Messages nor on Expiring Media. Thus, there is no clarity on when the new features would be provided to the users at least for beta testing.

