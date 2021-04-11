The instant messaging platform WhatsApp has introduced shortcut keys called “Cheat Codes” for Mac and Windows users. These keys can be used while accessing the app on the Windows and Mac web versions.

WhatsApp shared these codes through four images on Twitter with the caption of “Final boss mode: Unlocked,”. The shortcut keys will let users explore a variety of options on the web. These options include making a message unread, muting chats, opening a new chat window or searching in the chat list.

WhatsApp Launches Short Keys Called ‘Cheat Codes’

The company has listed different shortcuts for Mac and Windows users. These shortcuts also differ when using WhatsApp Web or the desktop app. Basically, WhatsApp has created four different categories of cheat codes. These are the Mac Desktop app, Mac browser, Windows desktop app and Windows browser.

WhatsApp is continuously adding more and more features to engage more users. Just recently, WhatsApp has also rolled out a new Sticker Search feature for users. WhatsApp’s new feature will let users search for stickers they want to send. The instant messaging platform is also working on some features that will let users choose different playback speed of audio messages. Moreover, the app will let users migrate chats between Android and iOS users.

Check Also: WhatsApp Users will Soon be Able to Migrate Chats Between iPhone and Android