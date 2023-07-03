WhatsApp Now Lets You Share Videos in High Quality

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps in the world, with over 2 billion active users. The company keeps on introducing new features to make its app more appealing. According to some latest reports, WhatsApp introduced a new feature that will let users share videos in high quality. Currently, users can only send videos with a maximum resolution of 640 x 640 pixels.

According to WABetaInfo, some beta testers on WhatsApp beta for Android v2.23.14.10 reported an HD button while sharing videos. When the users tap this option, it allows them to select the quality of the video – standard or HD. The beta testers confirm that the HD option takes a long time to send the videos. However, it has a far better video quality than the standard version which remains at 640 x 640 pixels.

The report reveals that the default option is the standard option and users will have to manually select the HD option if they need it. WABetaInfo claims that WhatsApp also tags HD videos so that users can know the quality of the video they are sending.

The process of sending HD videos on WhatsApp will be similar to the current process of sending videos. Users will be able to select the video they want to send and then choose the option to send it. Now select the option to send the video in HD. This will ensure that the video is sent with the highest possible quality.

WhatsApp will roll out this HD video option to more beta testers in the coming weeks.

