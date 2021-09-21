More than a year ago, WhatsApp has released a shortcut to create Messenger Rooms, allowing up to 50 participants to join a group video call on Facebook. However now, WhatsApp is removing this option. WhatsApp has removed the Messenger Rooms shortcut from the chat share sheet and the calls section on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS.

WhatsApp kept on introducing new features in its app. If users do not use a certain feature, the company then modify that feature or totally remove it. This one-year-old feature was not used by WhatsApp users. So, the company decided to modify it. According to the WABetainfo, WhatsApp has removed the option only to replace it with some modifications or it has removed it for good.

WhatsApp Removed the Messenger Rooms Shortcut

Similarly, WhatsApp has also opened up beta testing for its new 2.21.190.11 update for iOS users. Earlier this year, WhatsApp introduced the ability to mute their videos while still playing them for Android users. The new update for iOS users can also take advantage of this new addition to the interface. Other changes to the interface are also interesting. Users can now view the video size, as it is displayed on the left upper hand corner of the video display interface. Finally, the video player has a new toggle feature added to it, allowing users to switch between viewing content as a normal video or a GIF.

On the other hand, WhatsApp is working on a number of useful features for Android users. According to some latest reports, WhatsApp is working on a feature that will transcribe the voice notes. The reports are claiming that your messages won’t be sent to WhatsApp or Facebook servers. However, Apple will provide transcription. This will also help Apple improve its speech recognition technology.

Furthermore, the upcoming update of WhatsApp will allow users to convert their images into stickers. However, this feature will be available for desktop users first. The new update for the desktop WhatsApp users will make things easy for them — easier than on mobile phones.

