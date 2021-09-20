WhatsApp stickers are something that people prefer to send while sharing their emotions. WhatsApp gallery has itself contained a lot of stickers pack that users can download easily. But there are many stickers which users need to download from a third-party app. Moreover, they also need a third-party app if they want to convert their images into stickers. Surely, it is not safe as you have to give access to your phone to third-party apps. So, keeping the security of its users prior, WhatsApp is working on a feature that let users convert their images into stickers.

According to some latest reports, WhatsApp’s upcoming update will have this feature. Also, the update will be available for desktop users of the messaging app. No doubt, it is easy to make stickers on WhatsApp on mobile devices by using third-party apps. These apps convert your images from the gallery into small stickers. WhatsApp is working to make the process even smoother by developing a solution for the desktop version.

WhatsApp to Allow Users to Convert Images into Stickers

As announced by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will roll out the new version up to 2.2137.3 for desktop users.

📝 WhatsApp Desktop beta 2.21373: what’s new? WhatsApp is working on an in-app tool to quickly convert images to stickers, available in a future update!https://t.co/hRuEMIymbN — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) September 16, 2021

The new update for the desktop WhatsApp users will make things easy for them — easier than on mobile phones.

When this functionality will be available by WhatsApp, a new sticker icon will appear next to the caption bar. The image will be provided as a sticker if you choose it.

“This feature is very useful and it allows to quickly create a sticker from an image, without using any third-party app! At the moment WhatsApp is not working on the same feature on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS,” WABetaInfo said. “This option is under development and it will be available in a future update.”

The feature is still under development. But it is worth mentioning that, with a single click of this tool, the whole process of making a sticker becomes super easy. Due to this feature, the complete cutting and transmitting process is removed and the file is converted to the ideal size sticker.

After the update is available, the user will not be in a need of using a third-party app. The feature will also be rolled out for mobile phone users but it will take a little more time.

Similarly, WhatsApp is also working on a feature that will transcribe the voice notes. The reports are claiming that your messages won’t be sent to WhatsApp or Facebook servers. However, Apple will provide transcription. This will also help Apple improve its speech recognition technology.

