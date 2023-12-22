WhatsApp Beta 2.24.1.6 for Android: Bug Fixes and Enhancements

WhatsApp is introducing a new update (version 2.24.1.6) through the Google Play Beta Program, aiming to address a critical bug affecting users. In a recent article covering the WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.23.26.12 update, the team acknowledged and fixed a bug that hindered users from viewing videos shared as status updates. While this resolved one issue, it inadvertently introduced another significant bug that impacted the user experience.

Users encountered difficulties closing the chat attachment sheet because an unusually dark blue block continued to partially obscure the chat screen. This obscured view prevented users from seeing the complete screen, affecting the visibility of chat wallpapers and overall usability. Restarting the device or killing the app proved ineffective in resolving this issue, necessitating a new bug-fix update.

For users with auto-update enabled on the Google Play Store, this bug persisted across several recent WhatsApp updates, causing automatic installations and subsequent challenges in viewing the full chat screen. The latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.1.6 update from the Google Play Store serves as a bug-fix release, specifically addressing and resolving the mentioned chat attachment sheet problem. Users can now open and close the chat attachment sheet without encountering the previously reported issue.

To benefit from this update, users are encouraged to install the latest WhatsApp beta update (version 2.24.1.6) from the Google Play Store, ensuring a smoother and bug-free experience with the messaging platform.