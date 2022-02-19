Windows 11 Pro Will soon Require A Microsoft Account

Microsoft is planning to update Windows 11 Pro so it will require an internet connection and a Microsoft Account during the initial setup phase. In simple words, Microsoft has planned to make Microsoft Accounts compulsory to install the operating system.

Microsoft has been increasingly pushing Windows users to use a Microsoft Account since Windows 10, and this new change to Windows 11 Pro won’t sit well with many hoping to avoid Microsoft’s data and telemetry gathering in Windows.

See Also: Windows 11 will be less Disruptive- Thanks to Update Stack Packages

“Similar to Windows 11 Home edition, Windows 11 Pro edition now requires internet connectivity during the initial device setup (OOBE) only,” says an updated Windows Insider blog post. “If you choose to set up [a] device for personal use, MSA will be required for setup as well.”

Microsoft is currently testing this change in Windows 11 builds. It will likely roll out to Windows 11 Pro in the coming months. Currently, the 11 Pro users have been able to avoid a Microsoft Account by disconnecting a PC from the internet during setup and creating a local user account instead.

The new requirement means fresh installations of Windows 11 Pro will require a Microsoft Account and internet connectivity during setup. Those hoping to avoid that will have to use a dummy Microsoft Account to then create a local one afterwards.

Check Also: Android 13 Can Run Windows 11 on Your Phone

Source: The Verge