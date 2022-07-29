Having 433 million subscribers, the streaming service now has introduced a new feature in an attempt to grow its family. Spotify has announced Friends Mix which will let you create personalized playlists with your friends. Friends Mix is based on the already introduced “Blend” feature. Blend allowed users to link together to create a customized playlist that updates daily. It takes this idea a step further by combining multiple Blends together and creating a new playlist.

With Spotify Friends Mix You Can Now Create Personalized Playlists

You have to create three two-person Blends first and then you will see a new playlist—Friends Mix—on your Made For Us shelf within the Made For You Hub. If you are thinking about how to create the Blend and Friends Mix, here is how you can do it easily.

Type “Blend” within the search tab on Spotify. Then, tap “Invite” to select a friend you want to Blend with.

Once your friend has accepted the invite, Spotify will generate your shared Blend playlist. It will include recommended songs that reflect your and your friend’s music preferences and tastes.

After your friend has joined the listening party, you’ll each receive a custom share card that you can use to spread the word on social media. Then, your Blend will continue to update daily.

Once you’ve created three two-person Blends (between you and one other friend), you’ll be able to check out a Friends Mix, our new playlist made just for you, in the Made For Us hub. There, you’ll find music combining your friends’ tastes.

Both Free and Premium users globally can access Friends Mix on iOS and Desktop.

