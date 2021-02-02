Worldwide Laptops Shipment Grew Over 10% in the Fourth Quarter of 2020

In the fourth quarter of 2020, global shipments of laptops, notebooks, excluding models have increased by over 10 percent surprisingly. Shipments with a record high of 60 million units have been marked.

The major reason for the increase in notebook shipments was the rising demand for notebooks and laptops due to online education and work from home because of the current coronavirus pandemic. Also, promotional campaigns at the end of the holiday season and government subsidies of some countries helped more to increase laptop shipment numbers in the final quarter of the last year.

Laptops Shipment Grew Over 10% in the Fourth Quarter of 2020

According to the report, Laptop shipments also increased over 25 percent during the year 2020 which marked a 9-year high rate. currently, laptop manufacturers are trying to increase inventories from ODMs to help keep their home economy growing over the coming months. Also, global laptops shipment in the first quarter of this year is expected to drop by less than 10 percent, but a 15 to 25 percent successively increase expected for the same year.

Only a minor reduction in the demand for major brands is expected during this quarter which is due to the unavailability of some components of popular brands. Whereas OEMs will also work to boost their notebook shipments during this period, such as HP, expected to increase their Chromebook shipments. However, for all laptop makers, it might not be common, because Lenovo cannot see a comparable shipment momentum in the first quarter of 2021. This goes against only a few other companies who might try to boost sales to enterprise clients and improve the quality of Chromebooks that is still on the market due to the outbreak of the pandemic in certain countries.

