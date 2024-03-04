HP Laptops in Installments – Pay as low as Rs 5,257 to Buy Brand new laptop

Laptops have become expensive in Pakistan in the last few years. The laptop market in the country is mostly comprised of used and refurbished laptops with no guarantee involved. This is because brand-new laptops are comparatively much more costly than used ones and majority of the people can’t afford them. However, Alfa Mall is changing the norms by offering brand-new laptops in installments.

Here is the list of HP laptops that are available in installments on Alfa Mall.

Brand New HP Laptops in Installments

Product Name/Model Price 3 months (0% markup) 6 months (0%

Markup) 9 Months 12

Months 18

Months 24

Months 36

Months HP Laptop 15s-eq2174AU (6C9ROPA#UUF) 113,420 37,807 18,903 14,701 11,550 8,401 6,828 5,257 HP 15 FQ5098 TU 15-1235U 8GB 512G W11 1Y (6LIS4PAWUUF) 148,340 49,447 24,723 19,227 15,106 10,988 8,930 6,875 HP Laptop 15s-fq5099TU (6LISSPAAUUF) 187,460 62,487 31,243 24,297 19,090 13,886 11,285 8,689 HP Pavilion x360 Laptop 14-ek1055TU (832POPARUUF) 252,051 84,017 42,009 32,669 25,668 18,670 15,174 11,682 HP Pavilion x360 Laptop 14-ek1056TU (832PIPARUUF) 292,140 97,380 48,690 37,865 29,750 21,639 17,587 13,540

Alfa Mall offers a wide range of HP laptops with different specifications and features, addressing diverse needs and preferences. These laptops can be acquired through installment plans spanning from 3 months up to 36 months, making it easier for customers to manage their finances while obtaining the latest technology.

However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah charges a 2.5% processing fee of the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or by calling 021-111-225-111. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.