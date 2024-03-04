HP Laptops in Installments – Pay as low as Rs 5,257 to Buy Brand new laptop
Laptops have become expensive in Pakistan in the last few years. The laptop market in the country is mostly comprised of used and refurbished laptops with no guarantee involved. This is because brand-new laptops are comparatively much more costly than used ones and majority of the people can’t afford them. However, Alfa Mall is changing the norms by offering brand-new laptops in installments.
Here is the list of HP laptops that are available in installments on Alfa Mall.
Brand New HP Laptops in Installments
|Product Name/Model
|Price
|3 months
(0% markup)
|6 months
(0%
|9 Months
|12
Months
|
18
Months
|24
Months
|36
Months
|HP Laptop 15s-eq2174AU (6C9ROPA#UUF)
|113,420
|37,807
|18,903
|14,701
|11,550
|8,401
|6,828
|5,257
|HP 15 FQ5098 TU 15-1235U 8GB 512G W11 1Y (6LIS4PAWUUF)
|148,340
|49,447
|24,723
|19,227
|15,106
|10,988
|8,930
|6,875
|HP Laptop 15s-fq5099TU (6LISSPAAUUF)
|187,460
|62,487
|31,243
|24,297
|19,090
|13,886
|11,285
|8,689
|HP Pavilion x360 Laptop 14-ek1055TU (832POPARUUF)
|252,051
|84,017
|42,009
|32,669
|25,668
|18,670
|15,174
|11,682
|HP Pavilion x360 Laptop 14-ek1056TU (832PIPARUUF)
|292,140
|97,380
|48,690
|37,865
|29,750
|21,639
|17,587
|13,540
Alfa Mall offers a wide range of HP laptops with different specifications and features, addressing diverse needs and preferences. These laptops can be acquired through installment plans spanning from 3 months up to 36 months, making it easier for customers to manage their finances while obtaining the latest technology.
However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah charges a 2.5% processing fee of the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or by calling 021-111-225-111. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.
