Are you using all the services and apps of Google? Are you satisfied with that? If yes then you would love to pay with Google debit card. Google is now working to develop its own physical and virtual debit cards which will allow users to buy things with a card, mobile phone or online.

Would You Like to Pay with Google Debit Card?

Users will be able to easily monitor purchases and check their balance or lock their account by connecting the Google app with new features. The Google debit card will be co-branded with different bank partners such as CITI and Stanford Federal Credit Union.

Last year, Apple launched its own credit card called the Apple Card. Users of Apple card are not paying fees but the company charges interest on balances and users receive cash rewards daily.

Google was working on a payments card that might become the foundation of its Google Pay app and will help it rival Apple Pay and the Apple Card. Presently, Google Pay is only allowing online and peer-to-peer payments by connecting a traditionally issued payment card.

Google said:

“We’re exploring how we can partner with banks and credit unions in the US to offer smart checking accounts through Google Pay, helping their customers benefit from useful insights and budgeting tools while keeping their money in an FDIC or NCUA-insured account. Our lead partners today are Citi and Stanford Federal Credit Union, and we look forward to sharing more details in the coming months.”

The card is paving ways for Google to get entry into the world of financial services. Hopefully, Google will offer no-fee banking and stock trading.

