According to some latest reports, Microsoft is working on a new streaming device that’ll let people access movie and TV services as well as games through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The upcoming device will look like a small stick or puck and will connect with TVs. The report also revealed that the device will be launched in the next 12 months.

Xbox Plans to Launch New Streaming Device

On the other hand, a Microsoft spokesperson refused to say anything about this device. He further said that Microsoft doesn’t comment on rumours or speculation.

Additionally, Microsoft is also working closely with Samsung to develop an Xbox game-streaming app for the tech giant’s TVs. This app will also be released in a year. Maybe we get both of these at the same event.

Microsoft is quite active in bringing the new games to its Xbox console. Last week, the company signed a deal with Epic Games to offer Fortnite for free through Xbox Cloud Gaming. The move lets people play Fortnite on phones and other devices in a way similar to how they stream videos on services like Netflix, with no need for a power console or gaming PC.

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $15 a month. It offers subscribers access to hundreds of games, EA Play perks and discounts. On the other hand, Xbox Gold costs $10 a month. It focuses on online multiplayer games.

