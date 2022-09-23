Xiaomi has just recently announced that it will unveil the Civi 2 on September 27 at an event in China which will begin at 2 PM local time. The company has also revealed about the triple-rear camera setup with a 50MP main camera. Now, Xiaomi revealed a few more details about the Civi 2’s primary camera while also showing us the smartphone’s front.

Xiaomi Civi 2 is Launching on September 27 with Dual Front Cameras

First of all, the upcoming device will feature a screen with a pill-shaped notch in the centre for two cameras. At the front, the phone will have a 32MP wide and 32MP ultrawide camera. The centred pill-shaped cutout will be flanked by small flash modules on the top bezel to help users take brighter pictures in dim conditions.

Just keep in mind that the Civi 2 won’t be the first Android smartphone to come with a pill-shaped cutout for selfie cameras. There are a few Android smartphones available in the market with pill-shaped cutouts, including the Realme X50 Pro.

Moreover, the upcoming phone will use the 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with f/1.8 aperture. The company also claimed that compared to its predecessor, the light input on the Civi 2’s primary camera has increased by 101.8% and photo capturing speed has increased by 144%. The night photo-capturing speed sounds even more impressive with an increase of 246%. Xiaomi also mentioned Bionic Eyes Atmospheric Portrait. However, the company didn’t reveal anything further about it.

Additionally, the upcoming Civi 2 will come with Dolby Atmos support. The rumours have further revealed that the phone will have the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC at the helm, The phone is going to launch in the coming week. We will get more official information about the phone then.

