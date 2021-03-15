Xiaomi Launches Super Silent Air Conditioner to Sleep Peacefully

Xiaomi has released Air Conditioner (AC), named Xiaomi super quiet MIJIA Air Conditioner Sleep Version, after launching various products in its electronics and home appliances segments along with smartphones and smart TVs. The product is developed to provide a comfortable sleep with a low noise, set just 18 decibels, as the title suggests. Smart wind command, peacefulness, new energy efficiency levels, and massive power savings are the big selling points of Xiaomi’s Air Conditioner Sleep edition.

The Air conditioner has a special remote control button which can be used to turn on the “sleep” mode. The running sound is reduced to 18 decibels when the sleep mode is activated, and also small screen light disappears immediately. In addition, the anti-direct blowing feature can be activated to provide the perfect sleep for the person.

During sleep, a person’s body temperature keeps changing. The air conditioner sleep mode version is perfect for the circadian cycle of the human body. The air conditioner can intelligently control house temperatures from a person awake to fall asleep. The indoor temperature would rise in the morning to provide a comfortable sleeping environment.

Another key advantage of this air conditioner is power efficiency. The work capacity of the air conditioner is just 1 HP and can be fitted to a bedroom of 10-15 square meters. This exceeds the current 5.0 energy efficiency standard. It is also more energy-efficient and sustainable. It enables self-cleaning with 58°C high temperatures, and healthier air conditioning.

It provides precise control of 0.5°C, with a dual control technology for the latest generation of temperature and humidity that enables the surrounding humidity to be observed intelligently. The humidity control can also be connected to the MIJIA humidifier, so with this advanced AC keep all rooms comfortable.

In addition, the version MIJIA Air conditioner Sleep enables MIJIA app control and XiaoAI voice control. You can also control the air conditioner with a Mi band. The product is available on mi.com in China at the price of 2,099 yuan (~$322).

