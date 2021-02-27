Xiaomi Released Gigantic Size Redmi MAX 86” Ultra HD Smart TV

Xiaomi has introduced Redmi Max 86-inch Ultra-HD huge smart TV in China. The Redmi brand provides an expanding line of televisions in China’s domestic market, like huge screen LED TV introduced at its most recent event. The Redmi Max 86-inch Ultra-HD huge smart TV currently available only in China.

Redmi Max 86-inch TV Specifications

Redmi smart Max TV has an LCD board with a 4K range, a 120 Hz refresh rate, with the 10-digit tone, HDR, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision, and 92 percent of the DCI-P3 shading scale, and it has many outstanding features.

Currently, Xiaomi didn’t disclose a chipset that powers Redmi MAX TV. Apart from that, the smart-TV runs a Mali-G52 GPU matched with 2 RAM and 32GB HDD. For an amalgamate sound of 25W, the two speakers are installed at the bottom. Double-band Wi-Fi System, Bluetooth 5.0, Infrared, USB, Ethernet, and 3 HDMI ports are supported according to the available information.

Redmi smart TV Max 86 inch runs a program MIUI for TV 3.0, which supports a wide variety of famous content and streaming services in China. The smart TV has a quad-core CPU. There is 3 HDMI port, one supports HDMI 2.1 and the auto-low-latency mode with an excellent refresh rate of 120Hz.

Smart TV Price & Availability

Redmi 86″ smart TV open for pre-booking on the company’s website by paying a down payment of CNY 100 or $15 (approximately Rs. 2,500) only in black color.

Redmi Max 86-inch TV will be available at the price of CNY 7.999 or $1,235 (approximately Rs.1,95,000) that will provide outstanding value for money.

Redmi works on the approach of value-for-money and affordability for its products. Currently, there is no information about the worldwide availability of the Redmi smart TV.

