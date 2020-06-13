Xiaomi Mi Band5 Arrives with Bigger Display

Just recently, Xiaomi has introduced the Mi Band5 with a major upgrade over its predecessor. We have already come to know some key specs of the band. But now comes the official ones. In China, the non-NFC version is available at $26 while the NFC version costs $30. Now, let’s have a look at the major upgrades.

First of all, the major upgrade is the AMOLED display. The screen size is now 1.1″. However, you can also customize the screen with a large selection of official and third-party designs.

Xiaomi Mi Band5 Arrives with a Major Upgrade over its Predecessor

Furthermore, the band has the same sensor set like its predecessor. It has come with an accelerometer, barometer, heart rate monitor and gyroscope. Moreover, the band has come with 11 “professional modes”. They are fine-tuned and provide some detailed insight and precise tracking.

Additionally, the band has come with a new feature which is PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence) score. It lets you know about the insight on how impactful was your workout on your overall well-being and fitness.

Moreover, Band 5 has launched with an improved heart monitoring system. Just like apple watch, it now detects abnormal heart rate and notifies you. Additionally, the new PPG sensor is also 50% more accurate than its predecessor.

As mentioned above, there is also an NFC version. Difference between them is that you can use the NFC version for payments. There is also a voice assistant.

Xiaomi guarantees 14 days of battery life. The Mi Band 5 will start selling on June 18 in China. However, there are no words about its international availability.