Xiaomi has revealed the Mi Note 10 last November. Later on, we are getting news about its Lite version. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite has already appeared in many rumours. Now the phone has appeared on Thailand’s NBTC. The certification has also confirmed that Mi Note 10 Lite launch is Imminent.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite launch is Imminent-Gets NBTC Certification

The phone has appeared with model number M2002F4LG. Unfortunately, the listing has not revealed any specs of the phone. However, the previous rumours and FCC listing has revealed some of the key specs of the phone.

The upcoming phone will come with the Snapdragon 730G SoC. Also, it will have a 6.47″ FullHD+ AMOLED display. One of the prominent features of the phone is its battery. The phone will pack a powerful 5,260 mAh battery with up to 30W fast charging support.

One more interesting spec if the phone is that it will have a Penta camera setup on the back. The back camera setup will include a 64MP, two 8MP, one 5MP, and one 2MP unit. Furthermore, the phone will run Android 10 out of the box.

Unfortunately, the company has not revealed any launch date of the phone yet. But we hope to get the phone soon.