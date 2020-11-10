Xiaomi Mi Wireless Mouse Lite Launched in China





Mi Wireless Mouse Lite was introduced as the newest PC peripheral by Xiaomi in China. Mi Wireless mouse is based on the 2.4 GHz wireless transmission technology widely discovered by companies like HP and Logitech through inexpensive wireless mice. A minimalist design that comes with a lightweight body has also been used by the Chinese firm. A compartment for the wireless receiver also features Mi Wireless Mouse Lite. You’ll have both left and right-click buttons as well as a right-click button in terms of controls.

Mi Wireless Mouse Lite Specifications

Mi Wireless Mouse Lite comes with a 1,000dpi resolution optical sensor. It works with a AAA battery and provides a power button that activates the tracking. In order to provide battery efficiency to some extent, the mouse also comes with automatic sleep technology. It also has comes with automatic sleep technology that provides some battery efficiency. When the mouse is not in operation, there is also a dedicated compartment to store the receiver.

Like many existing wireless mice, the Mi Wireless Mouse Lite comes with a receiver with a USB Type-A port. There is also a dedicated compartment for storing the receiver when the mouse is not in use.

At the bottom of the Mi Wireless Mouse Lite is a Teflon footpad. In addition, the mouse is ergonomically designed to reduce fatigue after long-term use. It measures 113x60x36mm and weighs 60 grams (without batteries).

New Mouse Price

The price of the Mi Wireless Mouse Lite was set in China at CNY 39 (approximately Rs. 1,000). However, during the Singles’ Day sale on 11 November, the mouse will be available at an introductory price of CNY 29 (approximately Rs. 700). Initially, Xiaomi’s new item was limited to the Chinese market, with no details of its global availability being released.

