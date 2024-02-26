Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro, Watch 2, Watch S3 and Band 8 Pro Start Global Rollout

Xiaomi has announced a global rollout of its number of devices, Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro, Watch 2, Watch S3 and Band 8 Pro. The company has also announced the pricing of these devices. So, let’s check out all the devices one by one.

Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro:

The company introduces the Pad 6S Pro 12.4 to global markets, with prices starting at €700. This substantial tablet boasts a large 12.4-inch, 12-bit, 144Hz, HDR-certified display, along with a six-speaker audio setup, promising an immersive multimedia experience. Powering the device is a robust Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, available with either 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage or 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Additionally, the tablet features a 10,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging capabilities. For an enhanced user experience, customers have the option to purchase the keyboard accessory for €170 and the stylus for €100.

Xiaomi Watch 2:

The Xiaomi Watch 2 has been making waves in various Amazon listings across Europe, priced at €200. Sporting an aluminium body with a 5 ATM water resistance rating, this smartwatch boasts a 1.43” 466 x 466px AMOLED display, GPS, and heart rate and SpO2 monitoring. Running on the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chipset and Wear OS, the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro offers similar specs but with a stainless steel body, available for a slightly higher price of about €20 for the Bluetooth version or €50 for the optional LTE version.

Xiaomi Watch S3:

Global markets are also gearing up for the Xiaomi Watch S3. Unlike its counterparts, the Watch S3 does not run Google’s Wear OS but instead features an IoT HyperOS platform, limiting downloadable apps. Despite this, it offers an impressive 1.43-inch AMOLED display housed in an aluminium body with a swappable stainless steel bezel, priced at €150.

Xiaomi Band 8 Pro:

Rounding out Xiaomi’s offerings is the global launch of the Band 8 Pro, the Pro version of its popular Band series device. Priced at €70, the Band 8 Pro features a larger, brighter, higher resolution 1.74” AMOLED display compared to its predecessor, the 7 Pro. It also boasts 5 ATM water resistance, 14 days of battery life, more accurate heart rate and SpO2 sensors, and built-in GPS and NFC, making it a compelling option in the wearable tech market.