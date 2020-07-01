Xiaomi Redmi 9A renders leaked a day before its launch

In pursuit of a wide variety of items, Xiaomi is genuinely excelling in its price offerings. The enterprise-level Redmi A series is very common in many parts of the world. Xiaomi is planning to release its successor the Redmi 9A tomorrow, along with another budget smartphone the Redmi 9C. Yet official renders of the Redmi 9A seem to have slipped out and leaked online only a day before the reveal.

While the supposed Redmi 9A and 9C specs have been making rounds on the internet for some time, the phones evaded any visual attention. This seems to change today, only a day before its announcement, as Playfuldroid claims to have obtained the Redmi official renders. Within such purported sketches, the handset appears within three separate shades-Midnight White, Peacock Red, and Twilight Blue.

A MediaTek Helio G25 chipset is expected to drive the 9A, and features a single 13MP camera on the back with a 5MP selfie photographer. It is also anticipated that the handset would feature a 6.5-inch HD+ monitor and be available with a 3GB/32 GB configuration. In comparison, the Redmi 9C is supposed to be operated by a Helio G35 chipset, also driving the Realme C11 that releases on the same day as the Redmi 9A and 9C in Malaysia.