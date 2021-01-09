Xiaomi announced the Redmi 9T and the Redmi Note 9T 5G for the global market. The newly launched Redmi 9T has come with a number of value-adding features for a very competitive starting price. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

First of all, the phone packs a 6.53-inch IPS LCD of 1080p resolution Similarly, Redmi Note 9T 5G has also landed with the same screen.

Xiaomi Redmi 9T Lands with Snapdragon 662

Moreover, the camera of the Redmi 9T is better than the Redmi Note 9T 5G with the same main 48MP f/1.8 camera and pair of 2MP macro and depth sensors. There is an 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide shooter as well. Also, the phone comes with an 8MP selfie camera.

Additionally, the phone is powered by a Snapdragon 662 chipset. There are two memory variants – 4GB or 6GB of RAM. Also, there is 64GB or 128GB of storage variants as well.

Furthermore, the Redmi 9T comes with a bigger battery than the Redmi Note 9T 5G. It has a 6,000 mAh battery with the same 18W charging speed. The company claims that the battery has up to 4 years of reliability and multiple days on a single charge from it.

Other specs include an infrared sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack and optional NFC. The phone will be available in four colours – Twilight Blue, Sunset Orange, Carbon Gray and Ocean Green.

Here are the pricing details of the phone.

The base variant with 4/64GB will cost €159 (PKR 32,000)

The 4/128GB version will cost €189 (PKR 37,000)

The 6/128GB model has not got an official price yet.

