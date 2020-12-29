Xiaomi Pakistan is famous for bringing the mid-range smartphones with eye-catching specs. Just recently, the company has introduced one more phone under its mid-range series. Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G is an addition to the Mi 10 family. The smartphone has come with astonishing specs and features. You will see a triple-camera setup at the back, two storage variants, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and many other interesting features. Let’s have a look at the detailed review of Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G.

Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G Review – A Trendsetting Mid-Range Smartphone

Price:

The first thing to consider when to buy a phone is the price. Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G is available in Pakistan in just Rs. 62,999 for 6GB/128GB variant. The 8/128GB version costs around Rs. 69,999.

Camera:

One of the main features on which most of the people focus while buying a phone is the Cameras. Mi 10T 5G has come with a triple-camera setup at the back. The back cameras include 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.73″, 0.8µm, PDAF + 13 MP, f/2.4, 123˚ (ultrawide), 1/3.06″, 1.12µm and a 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), 1/5.0″, 1.12µm, AF. There is an LED flash as well. The other features of the camera include Panorama and HDR.

At the front, we see a 20MP front camera with HDR to take beautiful selfies. The resolution for video is [email protected] The picture and video quality of the phone are really awesome. The colours are vibrant after taking the shots

Design and Display:

Mi 10T 5G comes with a 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a resolution of 1080 x 2400-pixel. Additionally, it has come with the 144Hz refresh rate. The seamless screen transitions will reduce eye discomfort and dizziness especially when playing games or quickly scrolling through content. Moreover, it has come with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone has a glass back with ceramic like sheen. Also, it has come with quite slim bezels.

Chipset and Software:

One key feature of the phone is its processor. The Mi 10T 5G has landed with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The chipset has the following configuration: Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 585 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 585) and a modest Adreno 650 GPU. Additionally, the phone runs Android 10 out of the box with MIUI 12 support. No doubt, the processor is so powerful that it makes the gaming experience more amazing. Overall, the performance is good. I can say that this phone is best choice for game lovers to play heavy games.

Memory and Storage:

In Pakistan, the phone has come with two storage variants. Earlier, only the 8/128GB variant was available in Pakistan. Later on, the company has introduced one more variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The storage is of the UFS 3.1 variety, though, which provides a boost. The phone does not come with SDcard support.

Battery:

The Mi 10T 5G features a massive Li-Po 5,000 mAh battery capacity, which is more than enough for a single day away from the charger. Also, it comes with 33W fast charging support. Overall, the charging speed and the battery are amazing to run the phone without any worry.

Connectivity:

Mi 10T 5G has all the connectivity options. Like GPS, NFC, WLAN and Bluetooth.

Sensors:

The phone has a wide range of sensors. These include Accelerometer, proximity, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, barometer and a compass.

Colours:

It is available in Cosmic Black and Lunar Silver colours.

Pros:

A Powerful chipset to manage the heavy load especially heavy games

A gigantic battery with fast charging support to keep using the phone with no worries.

64MP main camera to take the next-level photographs

RAM and storage options are really good.

Cons:

The phone has no SDcard support. This is not a good option for those who prefer to save their data on phone rather than on any other storage medium.

It comes with side-mounted fingerprint reader. There are phones in the market which have in-display fingerprint reader under the same price.

Price of the phone is a bit high. There are some phones in the market with almost same specs but slightly less pricey than Mi 10T 5G, like Vivo V20

Final Verdict:

I will give 4.5/5 because of its astonishing and vibrant specs. Mi 10T 5G is a handsome phone with all premium features in the mid-range category. It has a massive battery, fingerprint scanner along with triple-camera lenses. All the features and specs are brilliant and it is one of the best mid-range phones in the market.

