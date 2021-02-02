Are you thinking to change your phone and want an affordable one? then no worries. In this article, I am going to review Xiaomi Redmi 9T. The phone has launched in Pakistan in two variants. It is available in 4/128GB and 6/128 GB versions. Both models carry the same specifications and design. The company claims that it is the king of the entry-level smartphone. Let’s see whether it is true or not.

Xiaomi Redmi 9T Review- Is It Really an Entry-Level King?

Price:

Xiaomi Redmi 9T is available in Pakistan in two variants. It will cost Rs. 33,999 for 6GB/128GB variant. The 4GB/128GB version is available in Rs. 29,999.

Camera:

The phone has come with quad-camera setup at the back. The bright side of the phone is its main 48MP f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF camera. The other cameras are; 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth),. There is an LED flash as well. The other features of the camera include face detection, touch focus, Panorama and HDR.

Redmi 9T comes with a new movie frame feature that gives photos a more cinematic look and feels without editing. It also sports a new time-lapse feature that offers various speed and duration values for shooting so users can capture creative time-lapse photos without tapping a DSLR or other professional camera.

The resolution for video is [email protected] The picture and video quality of the phone are really awesome. The colours are vibrant after taking the shots. But I am disappointed with its selfie camera. The phone has come with 8MP selfie camera.

I will rate its camera 7/10. I deduct the points because of front camera resolution.

Design and Display:

Redmi 9T comes with a 6.53-inch IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a resolution of 1080 x 2340-pixel. Another interesting feature of the phone is that Redmi 9T comes with Widevine L1 and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certifications for a more enjoyable viewing experience. It will reduce eye discomfort and dizziness, especially when playing games or quickly scrolling through content. Moreover, it has come with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Also, it has come with quite slim bezels.

The design is good and looks trendy while holding in hind. I will rate it 9/10

Chipset and Software:

One key feature of the phone is its processor. The Redmi 9T has landed with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. The chipset has the following configuration: Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) and a modest Adreno 610 GPU. Additionally, the phone runs Android 10 out of the box with MIUI 12 support. Overall, the performance of the phone is good and recommended to game lovers if their budget is low.

Performance of the phone is amazing. So, I will rate this feature 9/10

Memory and Storage:

In Pakistan, the phone has come in two storage options – 4/128GB and 6/128GB. The Phone also comes with SDcard support.

This is a good point to bring a variant with low memory just to drop the price for those who don’t focus on the memory capacity. I will rate this feature 8/10

Battery:

The Redmi 9T features a massive Li-Po 6,000 mAh battery capacity, which is more than enough for a single day away from the charger. Also, it comes with 18W fast charging support. Overall, the charging speed and the battery are amazing to run the phone without any worry.

I will also rate this feature 8/10

Connectivity:

Redmi 9T has all the connectivity options. Like GPS, NFC, WLAN, Infrared and Bluetooth.

Sensors:

The phone has a wide range of sensors. These include Accelerometer, proximity, side-mounted fingerprint scanner and Gryo.

Colours:

It is available in four bright shades – Carbon Gray, Twilight Blue, Sunrise Orange and Ocean Green. The 6/128GB version is not available in Sunrise Orange colour.

All colours are amazing and trendy. I will give 9/10 to these colours.

Some Strengths:

It is obvious that the main feature of the phone is its rear camera setup with 48MP main camera.

It has a massive 6000 mAh battery to keep your phone running all day long.

Its processor is also good which is Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

It has 128GB of storage option which is a bit impressive for an entry-level phone.

Some Disappointments:

The first feature which disappoints me is its front-facing camera. It has an 8MP front camera, it should have at least 16MP selfie camera.

For a massive battery, the charging support is low. It has only 18W fast charging support. To charge such a gigantic battery it will take a lot of time.

It is a 4G phone. But under this price range, it is okay.

Final Verdict:

The smartphone overall has all good features except a few ones. If the charging speed and front camera resolution do not bother you then go for it. The phone has an impressive battery, camera and CPU performance. It is a good option for those who want flagship-like features in an affordable phone.

