You Can Now Get Your Normal Fee Passport in Just 10 Days

The Directorate General of Immigration and Passports (DIGP) has just made it easy for applicants to get their passports as early as two days. DIGP has just revised the delivery time of the passports. You can now get a normal fee passport in just 10 working days.
Normally, normal applications may take up to 20 working days for the passport to be processed. While urgent passport applications may take up to 12 working days. However, now the DIGP has revised the delivery time of the passport.
Moreover, the applicants can get urgent passports in just four days. Whereas, fast-track applications will get the passport in just two working days.
Also, the online passport fee app is available throughout Pakistan. After its release in major cities, the newly formed online passport fee app is being made reachable for use all over Pakistan. Citizens will get notifications via e-mail and a short message service (SMS) after successful payment of the fee according to the online procedure. It will show as proof at the passport office. The point worth mentioning here is that once the passport issuance procedure begins, the payment is non-refundable and non-transferable.
It seems like the government is moving ahead in making the country digital.
