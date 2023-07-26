Today, Google announced that more than 2 billion users who log in monthly are viewing YouTube Shorts, giving the company an advantage over competitors such as TikTok and Instagram Reels. This figure is an increase from the previous year’s announcement, which stated that YouTube Shorts had 1.5 billion monthly users that were logged in.

During the presentation of its financial results for the second quarter of 2023, Google also revealed that YouTube had generated $7.67 billion in revenue from advertisements, which was more than the estimates provided by industry analysts and represented an increase of 4% year-on-year. Additionally, the business will be adding 30-second unskippable ads to its premium advertising platform, YouTube Select.

Aside from advertisements, the corporation is concentrating on a variety of different offerings through YouTube. In April, it began promoting pre-sales of the subscription to the NFL Sunday Ticket, which will become available via streaming in the fall. YouTube has also inked a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery to provide a Max-NFL Sunday Ticket bundle on YouTube TV. This bundle will include both of those networks’ Sunday Ticket packages.

According to Google, the company is currently reaching 150 million people on Connected TV displays in the United States, with hints of worldwide expansion. On the earnings call for the second quarter of 2023, the firm did not provide an update on the number of paying customers that it announced having the previous year, which was 80 million across both YouTube Premium and Music. The individual premium plan for YouTube in the United States had a price increase of $2 last week, while the Music plan saw a price increase of $1.

Google’s quarterly earnings were more favorable than expected, including a rise in ad and cloud revenue. The amount of money the corporation made for the quarter that ended in June was $74.6 billion, which is an increase from the $69.7 billion it made during the previous quarter. After-hours trading saw a nearly 7% increase in the price of Alphabet shares.

In addition, Ruth Porat was promoted from her previous position as Chief Financial Officer to that of President and Chief Investment Officer at Alphabet. As a result of this appointment, Porat will be responsible for supervising Alphabet’s other operations, including Google Fiber, the autonomous driving company Waymo, and the health-focused Verily.

