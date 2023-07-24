YouTube Shorts prioritizes the delivery of an endless stream of information in the form of a vertical feed, in a manner that is analogous to the competitive alternatives offered by TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram. In a manner analogous to that of the freestanding YouTube mobile and web apps, Google often experiments with new features in an effort to increase the level of user engagement. The YouTube team has just made an announcement regarding one such new trial that will be rolled out to a select number of users with Android and iOS devices. In this experiment, viewers will have the ability to use a comment from the footage they are currently viewing in order to create a new Short from it.

This new feature is discussed in greater depth on a support page maintained by the YouTube team, which details all of the recent trials. This test, which is officially characterized as “viewer-created Shorts featuring comments,” comes with a few restrictions in addition to the limited availability it offers. First of all, creators have no control over which comments viewers choose to use in the creation of a Short, and YouTube adds that creators will not be notified when new content is generated using a comment that was left on one of their videos published. The person who made the first comment will also not be notified of this action.

In addition, the user who contributed to the creation of the new Short will be able to locate it on the homepage of their own channel, in addition to the normal feed for YouTube Shorts. When it comes to the view, only a small proportion of viewers on mobile platforms like Android and iOS will be able to see this test active. Additionally, the support page did not include any screenshots of this new experiment; hence, it is unknown how it will seem.

According to the YouTube support team, content producers do not have any influence over which comments are compiled into a “Short,” but they can prevent this problem by turning off commenting on their videos. It is too soon to know whether or if this pilot feature will ever be made available to a wider audience. Because YouTube makes it quite apparent that not all of its trials are made public, the fact that this one is could be interpreted as a hint of wider release at some point in the future.

Exciting new experiments directed toward users of the YouTube and YouTube Music networks are being conducted by the video streaming business that is run by Google. Since the beginning of the previous week, certain users of YouTube Premium have been able to view longer previews on the web while scrubbing through the seek bar. Even while some of these experiments are quite good, others have a tendency to improve upon things that aren’t in need of improvement.

YouTube Shorts has capitalized on the popularity of short-form vertical video content, which was primarily popularized by apps like TikTok and swiftly introduced by Instagram in the form of Reels. Despite being a bit late to socialize YouTube Shorts has been able to capitalize on this trend. The vast majority of people who use the internet already go to YouTube to get their daily dosage of entertainment, which can include but is not limited to music videos, gaming streams, instructional content, and even podcasts, just to name a few examples; hence, the addition of Shorts was always going to be a possibility for the service.

