YouTube is continuously updating its app with a number of useful features. Just recently it has added new resolution controls to its app. Now, YouTube is working on a new timestamped comment feature. The company said that this new feature will allow its users to comment on a specific time in the video. So anyone who’s watching can see their comment to the relevant moment in the video.

YouTube is Testing a New Timestamped Comment Feature

YouTube said in an official blog post,

We’re currently testing a new feature that allows you to view comments timed to the exact moment you’re watching in a video. This experiment is available on some videos to a small group of people and we’ll consider rolling this out more broadly based on feedback. To see if you’re part of the experiment, go to the comments section on iOS or Android, and tap the Sort button to select “Timed Beta”.

As mentioned above, this experimental feature is currently available for people who are using the new version of the app. Moreover, you can turn on this feature from the sort button found in the comment section under a video in the mobile app. When the feature is on, comments will pop up as the progression bar at the bottom of the video moves through the timestamps.

If you are a SoundCloud user, you will surely have seen this feature there. Let’s see when it will be available for all users.

