Zoom Docs Will Soon Take on Google Docs – What To Expect

On Tuesday, Zoom, which is best known for its video conferencing software, introduced Zoom Docs during its annual conference, which was given the name Zoomtopia. Users will be able to draft, edit, summarize, and change the tone of their communications, as well as include topics from meeting discussions, with the assistance of Zoom’s artificial intelligence assistant, AI Companion, and other AI features that will be included in this product.

In addition to this, it might provide answers to questions regarding the contents of the paper. As a result of the integration of the shared documents into Zoom’s platform, users will be able to work on a document from within Zoom’s meetings, chat, desktop, and mobile applications. Zoom has stated that it is still working on the pricing for the device before it goes on sale to the general public in the spring of 2024.

A number of companies that provide software for the workplace have recently introduced artificial intelligence capabilities to their suites of applications. Both Google and Microsoft have been working on releasing artificial intelligence tools that would aid in automating some processes. These features will help with drafting and editing documents in Google Docs and Microsoft Word, respectively.

Zoom is stepping up its fight with both Microsoft and Google with the introduction of its documents offering, which will be available in the near future. It offers goods that compete with those offered by other companies for video conferencing, chat, and email. However, the two giants dominate the market for workplace content creation apps, and a number of industry analysts believe that it would take a significant upheaval to convince employees to switch their default documents app.