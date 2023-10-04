Zoom Docs Will Soon Take on Google Docs – What To Expect
On Tuesday, Zoom, which is best known for its video conferencing software, introduced Zoom Docs during its annual conference, which was given the name Zoomtopia. Users will be able to draft, edit, summarize, and change the tone of their communications, as well as include topics from meeting discussions, with the assistance of Zoom’s artificial intelligence assistant, AI Companion, and other AI features that will be included in this product.
In addition to this, it might provide answers to questions regarding the contents of the paper. As a result of the integration of the shared documents into Zoom’s platform, users will be able to work on a document from within Zoom’s meetings, chat, desktop, and mobile applications. Zoom has stated that it is still working on the pricing for the device before it goes on sale to the general public in the spring of 2024.
A number of companies that provide software for the workplace have recently introduced artificial intelligence capabilities to their suites of applications. Both Google and Microsoft have been working on releasing artificial intelligence tools that would aid in automating some processes. These features will help with drafting and editing documents in Google Docs and Microsoft Word, respectively.
Zoom is stepping up its fight with both Microsoft and Google with the introduction of its documents offering, which will be available in the near future. It offers goods that compete with those offered by other companies for video conferencing, chat, and email. However, the two giants dominate the market for workplace content creation apps, and a number of industry analysts believe that it would take a significant upheaval to convince employees to switch their default documents app.
“Something would have to fundamentally change the nature of how we create content to upend the market,” said Craig Roth, research vice president for market insights firm Gartner.
According to research provided by Gartner, Microsoft has held an 83.5 percent share of the authoring and email industry in 2022. This market comprises applications such as word processors, spreadsheets, and presentation software. Microsoft has always dominated this market. Google currently holds 15.6 percent of the market share despite its gradual expansion into new areas. In addition, the market share held by the other service providers is less than one percent.
IDC, a market research group, claims that Zoom isn’t far behind in terms of collaborative applications, such as web conferencing and virtual event tools. Zoom’s market share from the previous year was 11.2 percent, which was less than that of Microsoft (29.7%) and Google (13.5%).
Zoom may try to sell its word processing software to the masses it drew to its video conferencing offering in order to maximize revenue. Zoom said that it has 218,100 enterprise clients as of the conclusion of its second quarter, which ended on July 31. This figure represents a 7 percent increase from one year earlier.
According to Zoom, Zoom Docs will make it simpler for employees to collaborate on a document within the Zoom products that they already use so that they won’t have to switch back and forth between tabs or applications. Information shared via Zoom meetings, chats, emails, and other project management tools may be readily copied and pasted into other documents. In addition to making their own unique layouts and workflows, users can also tag coworkers on action items, delegate jobs, monitor progress, and manage projects. Content blocks, such as tables, charts, and photos, should be available for users to drag and drop into their documents.
