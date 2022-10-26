Zoom’s rising popularity prompted the creation of Google Meet. a video conferencing app that has received both positive and negative press. It’s important to remember that Meet was formerly called as Hangouts Meet. The consumer version of Hangouts will continue to exist, but G Suite users will switch to Meet On in order to take use of current and upcoming Google Meet features.

Check out 4 Best Google Meet features you should know

Live Captions

Attendees who have hearing difficulties can benefit from live subtitles. Additionally, they help ensure that everyone hears the speaker clearly in noisy settings. In Google Meet, you can enable live captions, which show each spoken word on the screen in real time like movie subtitles.

Recordings for Absent Attendees

The capability to record meetings is one of Google Meet’s most useful features. This is not only a fantastic method to let those who couldn’t attend know about the meeting, but it also works wonders as a resource once the conference is over. Select the “Activities” icon (a set of three shapes) in the bottom right to start recording. After selecting “Recording,” click “Start Recording.”

Screen Sharing

Screen sharing is a widely-used term in most apps, but Google wanted to sound unique. Present now is the name of the button that they use to do it. One of the most required Google Meet features is still present. You can use screen sharing to show everyone what is on your screen for virtual presentations, troubleshooting, and other purposes.

Canvas Project Connection

Even while it’s not precisely one of Google Meet’s key features, this is nonetheless cool. Especially if you make or take calls using the browser app on your laptop or desktop. The Canvas Project will serve as the Meet web app’s randomly changing background image.